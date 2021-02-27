PM Imran’s tweet regarding peaceful Kashmir solution welcomed

Jammu, February 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) and Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League have welcomed the tweet of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The JKPA Chairman Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring ceasefire along the Line of Control and right to self-determination for the Kashmiris are appreciable.

He said, the role played by Imran Khan at the international level for highlighting human rights abuses in IIOJK and pressing world bodies for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute is appreciated by all Kashmiris.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf in a statement in Islamabad welcomed the tweet and said that it was a very positive statement that reflected a forward looking and peaceful mindset as against the rabidly virulent, communal and chauvinist psyche of the Indian regime which had brought the region to the edge of war and human catastrophe.

Applauding the tweet of the Pakistan premier and the reinforcement of 2003 ceasefire understanding on the LoC, Zahid Ashraf said that it was very encouraging and augured well for the entire region and urged India to adhere to the ceasefire understanding and return to the composite dialogue for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

