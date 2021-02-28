Akash Kumar Mehra succumbs to injuries in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the son of the owner of popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, who was shot at on February 17, died at a hospital in Srinagar, today.

Akash Kumar Mehra, son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra, a resident of Janipur Jammu, at present Dalgate Srinagar, was undergoing treatment at the SMHS hospital for the past 10 days.

Mehra succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Indian police is carrying out an Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) analysis of arrested PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, officials said. The IPDR helps track details of a call or message generated by a phone device and includes details like the number from which the call was made, destination port, start and end date and time. This technology works with closer proximity in 2G environment.

