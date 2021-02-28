All in IIOJK want restoration of statehood: Azad

Jammu, February 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that all the political parties and people want restoration of Statehood to the territory.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, addressing a public gathering in Jammu said, “There is not even a single citizen across Jammu, Kashmir and Kargil, who doesn’t want the restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. All the political parties and groups even the BJP and RSS also want statehood to be restored. If any leader has the guts to speak contrary to it, let them come up with a statement in this regard”, he said. He added that the Congress party will continue its struggle for the restoration of statehood in and outside the parliament.

In all the regions (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh), he said, “The land and jobs should be protected for locals only.”

He further said that the leaders from across the globe and people there know Kashmir by its name, but unfortunately, it (Kashmir) lost its identity recently when it was bifurcated. He said, “Many countries, including China, Britain, Canada, Australia and even the new US President Joe Biden talked about Kashmir.” However, Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced to the status of a district, he rued.

Like this: Like Loading...