APHC-AJK welcomes ceasefire announcement by Pakistan, India

Thanks Islamabad for its support to Kashmir cause

Islamabad, February 28 (KMS): All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) Chapter has welcomed the recent announcement of ceasefire along the Line of Control by Pakistan and India.

An extraordinary meeting chaired by the Convener APHC-AJK chapter Mohammad Hussain Khateeb was held in Islamabad, today. The meeting also endorsed the decision of APHC Majlis Shora held in Srinagar appreciating the statement by Pakistan and India to strictly observe all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors.

The meeting by APHC-AJK Chapter further said that in the past the unprovoked firing by the Indian army killed hundreds of Kashmiris along the LOC making lives of the people hell. The decision taken by both the countries is in the right direction and will help in deescalating the tension and give some respite to the people living on the LOC, the meeting added.

The APHC-AJK leaders hoped that better sense would prevail upon India after the ceasefire agreement and it would start dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute according to the relevant UN resolutions.

APHC AJK chapter thanked the Government of Pakistan for its moral, diplomatic and political support to the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people and hoped that Islamabad would continue its support till the struggling people of IIOK achieve their cherished goal of freedom.

