‘Ceasefire announcement on LoC a good omen for peace’

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has said that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is a good omen for peace on the borders.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the ceasefire announcement has given a new hope to the people living across Line of Control (LoC) about their future safety.

He also stressed India to shun its policy of oppression through military might as political engagement and dialogue between the parties is the only way for just and honorable solution of the Kashmir dispute. Permanent peace in the region is linked to Kashmir solution, he added.

Yousuf Naqash maintained that the settlement of the Kashmir dispute would usher in a new era of peace, progress and development in the region. This dispute has prompted both the neighboring countries towards arms race at the cost of the security, economy and prosperity of the people, he deplored.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Abdul Hameed in Srinagar, welcoming the ceasefire announcement, hoped that the two countries would soon start meaningful dialogue for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The participants of the meeting also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health of the party Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Waseem and prayers were offered for his speedy recovery.

It should be noted that Ghulam Nabi Waseem has been ill for last seven months.

Party leaders including Ghulam Jilani, Mohammad Dilawar, Abdul Rasheed Dar, Nazir Ahmed Magra, Mohammad Hussain and Zahoor Ahmed participated in the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...