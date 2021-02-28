Inqilabi hails US govt’s statement on Kashmir

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has welcomed the latest developments at the international level regarding the Kashmir dispute.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar also hailed the statement of the US government asking both India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue on the Kashmir dispute.

Welcoming the announcement of ceasefire on the Line of Control and other sectors by the military officers of Pakistan and India, he said that the move would bring relief and peace to the people living along the LoC. He added that the solution to the Kashmir dispute was linked to lasting peace, education and development in the region.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi regretted that India had been hindering the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for more than seven decades and urged the Indian government to give up its intransigence and resolve the dispute in a peaceful, sustainable and dignified manner according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

