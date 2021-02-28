JKPL delegation visits families of martyrs

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) visited the residence of martyred youth in Islamabad district and expressed sympathy with their families.

The youth were martyred by the troops a couple of days ago in Shalgul Srigufwara area of Islamabad.

The delegation was led by party Secretary General Naseerul Islam and was accompanied by other party leaders.

Naseerul Islam while addressing the mourners on occasion paid rich tributes to martyred youth. He said to change the situation in Kashmir it is indispensable to listen to the genuine demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

