PDP welcomes Pak-India LoC ceasefire agreement

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the recent developments wherein strengthening of mechanisms for effective ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) was announced jointly by India and Pakistan.

A statement of PDP quoted party’s General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone as having said during his address to the party leaders and workers in Budgam, “We welcome the developments and believe that greater cooperation, dialogue and reconciliation hold key to peace and prosperity in the subcontinent. We in J&K are always the most affected by the hostilities between two countries and wish that they engage constructively so that J&K becomes a bridge of peace between the two countries.”

The statement said that the meeting held threadbare discussion on the party-related matter in the district and deliberated on issues to augment the party’s organisational structure at basic levels.

Like this: Like Loading...