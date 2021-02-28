Shabbir Dar, Ahsan Untoo visit ailing Ghulam Nabi Waseem

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, today, visited the ailing Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Gulam Nabi Wasim, at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

Gulam Nabi Wasim who is suffering from deadly disease cancer was operated yesterday. Earlier, he has been receiving the treatment at a Delhi hospital. He is suffering from cancer for the past three months. Gulam Nabi Wasim is a strong freedom lover and has dedicated his whole life to freedom cause. Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo appealed to people to pray for the speedy recovery of Wasim.

Like this: Like Loading...