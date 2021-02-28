UN grilled for criminal silence on HR abuses in IIOJK

Jammu, February 28 (KMS): Hanif Kallas, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Amir Muhammad Shamsi, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society and Maulana Abdul Qayyum Mattoo, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Sirat-un-Nabi Conference, have also hailed the ceasefire agreement between Indian and Pakistan along the Line Control.

In a joint statement issued in Jammu, the leaders said that the move would surely bring relief to the people living across the LoC. They deplored thcriminal silence of the United Nations towards the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris and had deprived the Kashmiri people of their basic rights.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Gujjar Party, Shaheen Iqbal in a statement said that the ceasefire agreement is a good omen for peace on the borders. Shaheen Iqbal maintained that the settlement of the Kashmir dispute would usher in a new era of peace, progress and development in the region.

