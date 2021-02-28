Wani hails UNHCHR chief for raising concern over HR abuses in IIOJK

I slamabad, February 28 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani has welcomed the statement of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), Michelle Bachelet, in which she expressed concern over the human rights violations perpetrated by Indian authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the UN High Commissioner’s statement was an indictment against New Delhi’s dodgy and destructive role in IIOJK. He added that Kashmiris continued to reel under oppression and suppression.

He said, the life of common Kashmiri has become a hell as India has given unbridled powers to its over nine hundred thousand troops under draconian laws to kill, arrest and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity

KIIR chief said adding that essential fundamental freedoms including the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly outlined in the UN charter remain largely suspended.

He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to fulfill its duties and take concrete steps to hold India accountable for the crimes its forces have committed against Kashmiris.

He also appealed to the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights to release 3rd comprehensive report on the human rights situation of IIOJK and use her good office to exert pressure on India to allow the UN fact-finding mission to the territory.

