Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Hurriyat leaders enquire about Waseem’s health in IIOJK

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriyat Conference, working vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, today, visited the ailing Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, who has been admitted in Soura Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar.

Ghulam Nabi Waseem is suffering from some cardiac problem and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

G A Gulzar, also visited the residence of APHC ailing leader, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, who has been advised to take bed rest because of his acute disc problem. Gulzar asked the welfare of both the ailing leaders and prayed for their health recovery.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmwd Dar and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo also visited Gulam Nabi Waseem and enquired about his health in hospital.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: