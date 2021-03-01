India, Pakistan urged to focus on Kashmir settlement

Srinagar March 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Khawaja Firdous, leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement has welcomed the recent ceasefire announcement between Pakistan and India and said that it was time for the two neighboring countries to focus on resolving the long-running Kashmir dispute.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the last seven decades have proved that whenever there is increasing pressure on India at the international level regarding the Kashmir issue, it signs a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan to pass the time. He said that Pakistan wanted lasting peace in South Asia from day one and it wanted the Kashmir issue to be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Khawaja Firdous said that for the last seven decades, India has been postponing the Kashmir issue due to its traditional stubbornness. He said that it was the responsibility of the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute for the establishment of lasting peace in South Asia.

The APHC leader said that the main cause of tension between the two nuclear powers, Pakistan and India, is the Kashmir dispute. He said that unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people relationship between the two cannot return to normal. He said that the dream of lasting peace in South Asia was linked to peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

