India should be held accountable for crimes in IIOJK: Untoo

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has welcomed the statement of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UHCHR) Michelle Bachelete in which she expressed concern over the human rights abuses by Indian forces in the territory.

Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the statement is testimony to the fact that India is committing heinous crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi is denying basic fundamental rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, he added.

The rights defender said, one million forces of India are committing these crimes with impunity as they enjoy protection under the black laws prevalent in Jammu Kashmir. The United Nations Human Rights Commission should hold India responsible for all the crimes against hapless Kashmiris and move a resolution in the United Nations to slap economic sanctions against New Delhi.

