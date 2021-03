Srinagar, March 01(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police on Monday arrested a Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

Police along with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force carried out searches in Larow Jagir village in Tral.

During the search operation, a youth Muzamil Qadir Butt was arrested.

