JKCSF demands release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) has demanded an end to illegal house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq ahead of revered religious festival, Merajunnabi.

The JKCSF Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the authorities to release the top religious leader before the commencement of Merajunnabi.

“Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house detention for last one and a half years which is very painful and worrying for us,” he added.

He said, the constant illegal detention of Mirwaiz is hurting the feelings of people of all walks of life. “Now that the holy and glorious month of Rajab is in vogue and this month has witnessed the great and marvelous miracle of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the context of which Mirwaiz’ of Kashmir for centuries have been enlightening people of the philosophy”, he maintained.

