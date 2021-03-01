JKYSF expresses concern over IIOJK’s situation

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has condemned India for using military might to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

JKYSF leader, Zubair Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrests in the territory and urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim rights situation in IIOJK.

Zubair further said that the exercise of right to self-determination by the people of Kashmir will bring peace and political stability in the region.

