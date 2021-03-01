Kashmir solution imperative for normalized Pak-India ties:JKMM

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has said that India has made Kashmiris hostage by illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir for the past 73 years.

JKMM , Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said, it is the responsibility of the international community to resolve the Kashmir dispute to the United Nations in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council.

He deplored that massive human rights violations continue unabated in the territory and that India, under the guise of so-called democracy and secularism, has stepped up oppression in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for normalized relations between Pakistan and India. JKMM urged the international community to play its key role in finding a lasting solution to the long-pending Kashmir dispute.

