Kashmiri diaspora in US expresses concern over threat to rights activist

Washington, March 01(KMS): Members of the Kashmiri diaspora in the US have expressed concern over the death threat to Sushil Pandit, a Kashmiri human rights activist, urging the Indian government to take a stern action against those responsible behind the plot to assassinate him.
Pandit is a human rights activist. On Saturday, two men, who were hired to kill Pandit, were arrested in Delhi.
The Indo-American Kashmir Forum (IAKF) said in a statement that the failed attempt on Pandit had once again highlighted the risks to the community’s secure life and liberty.
“The plot to assassinate Sushil Pandit is condemnable,” it said.