Muslim neighbours perform last rites of Pandit woman in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 01(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local Muslims in Kunzar area of Baramulla district performed the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit woman.

Rani Kaul, wife of Moti Lal Kaul, passed away on Saturday, however, her last rites had to be delayed by a day as her relatives had to travel all the way from Delhi for the funeral.

On Sunday, the local Muslims took part in her funeral and helped with performing the last rites of the deceased as the Kaul’s is the only Pandit house in Tarhama locality of around 600 Muslims.

S L Raina, one of the relatives of the deceased, said they were moved by the heartwarming gesture by the locals.

“We did not have to be concerned about anything about the last rites of Rani-ji as the local Muslims arranged and provided for everything. I am very thankful to them,” Raina said.

