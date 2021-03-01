Peaceful struggle imperative for restoration of our rights: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti advocated an unrelenting peaceful struggle for the restoration of democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a convention of senior party workers of District Pulwama, Mehbooba said that people of Kashmir should not let despair decide their destiny but rather strengthen their resolve, unify their ranks and articulate their pain vociferously.

“Apart from robbing us of our constitutional rights we have witnessed the loot of our resources and our economy being crushed. The Horticulture sector which forms the backbone of our economy has not been spared either. By allowing apple produce from Iran to flood the market & our own crop destroyed by supply of spurious pesticides, the nefarious designs are being implemented. This also seems to be a part of the scripted scheme to pulverize our economy. The need is to stand up in unison and struggle for our rights, identity and the future of our coming generations,” she said.

Thanking the party workers for their unflinching support to the party she lauded their efforts that culminated in a robust win for the party in the recently concluded DDC elections in the district.

Reaffirming that dialogue and reconciliation as is the only way to bring about peace and prosperity not only to the people of J&K but the whole of subcontinent, Mehbooba said that they she would continue to advocate dialogue between India and Pakistan no matter how disliked the idea be with some vested interests.

“We have always advocated dialogue and reconciliation. No matter what they said till yesterday, today we see them only emulating our roadmap as inevitable. The recent joint statement of DGMOs of Indo-Pak Armies is a case in point. We want them to take this forward to the highest levels and also engage with the people of Jammu & Kashmir constructively respecting their dignity,” she added.

