PM Khan truly expressed sentiments of Kashmiris: TWI

Srinagar, March 01(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has appreciated the recent statement of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan regarding Kashmir and termed it as true representative of Kashmiriis’ aspirations.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the ceasefire along the Line of Control, saying “India has a responsibility to further improve the environment and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.”

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the spokesman for Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami said that the Prime Minister Khan in his tweet has truly expressed the sentiments of Kashmiris who have made unprecedented sacrifices for their birthright, right to self-determination. He said that although the ceasefire along the LoC was a significant step, the real and fundamental issue was Kashmir, from which India had fled and that it had inflicted untold atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiris.

New Delhi is constantly trying to mislead the international community about the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The spokesman said that unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, peace and stability in the region would be a far-fetched dream and Pak-India relations could not be improved on a sustainable basis.

He said that India has a history of broken promises, fraud, deception and manipulation when it comes to Kashmir so the Prime Minister was right to say that it was now in India’s hands to make the environment more pleasant by giving up stubborn and unrealistic approach and taking steps to give Kashmiris their inalienable right, the right to self-determination.

