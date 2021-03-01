World asked to prevent India from persecution in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 01(KMS): Abdul Majeed Malik, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Moment while welcoming the declaration of ceasefire on the Line of Control has urged the international community to impress upon India to stop persecution of people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a telephonic address to party officials in Bagh district of Azad Kashmir said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the issue is resolved as per UN resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Shafi Kashmiri, People’s Moment Bagh President, said that lasting peace in South Asia could not be established without resolving the Kashmir issue. He asked India to hold referendum in Kashmir to resolve the issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

Like this: Like Loading...