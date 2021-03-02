Darul Khair distributes relief among fire victims

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Darul Khair headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep anguish over huge loss of property due to fire incident in Safakadal area of Srinagar.

Property worth millions of rupees was damaged in the blaze in Shaher-e-Khaas. At least, five residential houses were also gutted.

Darul Khair expressed heartfelt solidarity and sympathy with the affected families and stressed their immediate rehabilitation in view of the bone chilling harsh winter.

On the directions of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest, a delegation of the organisation led by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon visited the affected families of SafaKadal and distributed rice, flour, blankets, kitchen kits and other items of basic necessity among them. The delegation also expressed solidarity with them on behalf of the Darul Khair and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Like this: Like Loading...