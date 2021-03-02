G A Gulzar, Molvi Bashir offer condolance to Maulana Hami

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, and General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Irfani, visited the residence of noted religious scholar, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami and condoled the demise of his father.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said the life and death granted to the mankind is to testify as who will stand by the righteousness and who will oppose it. “Death with honour and faith is the real aim of life and such people never stay oppressed under the subjugation,” he maintained.

The APHC leader prayed Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul with eternal peace and patience to the bereaved family.

Like this: Like Loading...