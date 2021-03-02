ICJ, UNHRC, AI, HRW asked to probe Srinagar fake encounter

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has called upon International Court of Justice (ICJ), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) to put pressure on India to probe the killing of three innocent Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter staged by Indian troops on December 30, 2020, in Srinagar.

The victims were identified as Athar Mushtaq Wani, Zubair Ahmad Lone and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie. Untoo during visit to the bereaved families called for brining the culprits to book. He stressed the need for mobilization of social, print and electronic media as well human rights organisations against the gruesome incident.

During the visit to the family members of martyr Athar Mushtaq Wani, the situation turned serious when Athar’s five years old sister Mahira Athar came running to Untoo and asked him whether he “has brought bhaiya (brother) with him.” Her words moved every one present there.

The families of the three innocent victims said that their sons had left home to register names at Kashmir University for upcoming examinations.

They were waiting for safe return of their sons when they came to know about the killings of three freedom fighters but it when the pictures of the three martyrs were displayed by the news channels they were shocked to see that the victims were none other than their sons, the families said. They immediately rushed to the spot and asked for the bodies but the authorities refused to hand over the bodies of martyrs, they added.

