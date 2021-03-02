India starts psychotherapy for its killer troops in IIOJK

Jammu, March 02 (KMS): In view of rising tendency of suicide among personnel of Indian army, paramilitary and police, largely because of the guilt of being involved in killing, torturing and arresting innocent people, Indian government has started psychotherapy courses for its armed personnel, particularly those stationed in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative has been taken with a six-day course in the name of stress management workshop for Indian paramilitary, Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu. In the beginning, 90 personnel will join the programme, a senior officer of the border-guarding force said.

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said the aim of the workshop, designed by Art of Living (AOL) foundation was to reduce the mental stress among the participating personnel due to the nature of their work.

This is worth mentioning here that 490 personnel of Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel have committed suicide while hundreds attempted to take their life in IIOJK since 2007.

Like this: Like Loading...