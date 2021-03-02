Presence of 10 Lac Indian troops in IIOJK signifies Kashmir is an issue: Mehbooba

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the Kashmir dispute is not about roads and development but a “far bigger issue”.

Addressing party workers in Islamabad district of south Kashmir, today, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Jammu and Kashmir issue is not about roads and lanes but a far bigger issue. When there is peace, roads and lanes would be laid automatically. They can be even made by DDC (District Development Council) members elected recently.”

She said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been living through uneasiness and anxiety for last over 70 years. She said there are ten lac soldiers and their presence signifies that a Kashmiri has an issue which needs resolution. She said that “whatever India has taken away should be returned back with interest.”

She further said the people of Kashmir have been fighting for the last over seven decades irrespective of methodology adopted.

She urged people to advise their children not to take up arms. “Please ask my children not to wield gun because violence is not solution to any problem.”

Referring to farmers protest, she said that none of them carries gun or stone in their hand. “Today you can see that world is advocating their cause. Why they do not advocate our cause? It is because we have been bracketed as terrorists so as to delegitimise our aspirations and our struggle,” she said.

