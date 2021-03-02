Truck driver found dead in IIOJK

CASOs create fear among locals

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a truck driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The truck driver identified as Manzoor Ahmed Lone was found dead in his truck near Jawahar Tunnel on the highway. A case been registered, a police officer said.

Indian forces continued cordon and search operations creating fear among people in different areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Shopian, Pulwama and Islamabad districts. Police arrested a youth in Tral area of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, multiple protests were held against anti-people policies of the Modi regime in several areas of Baramulla and Islamabad districts.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) attempted to suicide after he shot himself with his service in Bemina area of Srinagar city.

