UN asked to take punitive actions against India

Modi regime’s another anti-Kashmiris’ move

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, human rights defenders and civil society activists have called upon the United Nations to take punitive actions against India for its criminal human rights record in the territory.

International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo after a visit to the bereaved families of the three innocent victims of Srinagar fake encounter called upon International Court of Justice, United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India for a fair and impartial investigation of the gruesome killings. Indian troops had killed Athar Mushtaq Wani, Zubair Ahmad Lone and Aijaz Ahmad Ganai on December 30, last year, for no reasons.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum District Shopian President Adnan Salafi while visiting the residences of martyrs Ashfaq Majeed and Junaid at Batapore in Shopian said that the United Nations should resolve the Kashmir dispute to end the vicious cycle of killings in the occupied territory. Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in a statement in Srinagar said that people of Kashmir have been giving unprecedented sacrifices to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination, as acknowledged by the World Body.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today said, in a bid to deprive the Kashmiri people of one of the main produces at homeland, particularly saffron, the Modi-led fascist Indian government is grabbing the agricultural land in the name of establishing Information Technology. In one such latest move, the regime has shelved a 13-years old International Trade Centre project, meant to attract buyers from across the world to visit Pampore, famous for its saffron produce. The report maintained that 300 kanals of land, acquired for promotion of saffron export, have been transferred to India-based IT tycoons in the town. Saffron growers as well as local residents termed the move as a part of larger conspiracy to cripple the Kashmiris’ economy to increase their dependency on New Delhi with an aim to suppress the ongoing freedom movement. The report cited a saffron grower in Pampore, Abdul Khaliq, who described the Modi government’s move as ‘unfortunate’.

Indian forces continued cordon and search operations creating fear among people in different areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Shopian, Pulwama and Islamabad districts. Police arrested a youth in Tral area of Pulwama district.

The President of People Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, addressing party workers in Islamabad district, today, said there are ten hundred thousand Indian soldiers in IIOJK and their presence signifies that a Kashmiri is an issue which needs resolution. She maintained that whatever India has taken away should be returned back with interest.

Darul Khair, which is patronized by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq distributed relief goods among the families affected by a recent fire incident in Safakadal area of Srinagar.

APHC Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar along with General Secretary Molvi Bashir Irfani visited the residence of noted religious preacher Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami and expressed condolences with him over the sad demise of his father.

