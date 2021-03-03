APHC-AJK holds protest in Islamabad against India

Islamabad, March 03 (KMS): The Azad Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, today, staged a protest outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, against the massacre of Kashmiris by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders.

Addressing the protesters, Hurriyat leaders said that India was arresting Kashmiri leaders under a conspiracy. They said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris to change the demographic composition in the occupied territory by providing domicile to non-Kashmiris. The leaders said that Kashmiri people would never allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs. They strongly condemned Indian state terrorism and killings in Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders said that Kashmiris were making sacrifices for a great cause and the whole world was condemning the Indian atrocities on them. They deplored that the fascist Modi government has ignored the concerns of the international community regarding Kashmir and changed the geographical composition of the territory to render the relevant UN resolutions ineffective.

The speakers said that India was pursuing an abominable policy of suppressing the legitimate voice of Kashmiris by force and urged the international community to put pressure on India to end state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

