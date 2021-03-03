Bullet-riddled body of indian soldier found in Rajouri

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a bullet-riddled body of an Indian soldier was found in Rajouri town.

The body was found at the Indian army camp near Gurdan area of the town, an official said.

A police official told media men that they have taken the body in their possession and it is being shifted to a civil hospital for medical examination.

The official said the soldier had bullet marks on his body and investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of his death.

