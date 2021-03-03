India reminded of crimes against humanity in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar has said that the Kashmiris will never forget crimes like countless massacres, rapes, destruction of property and desecration of places of worship, perpetrated by Indian occupational forces in the territory.

While remembering the victims of Indian state terrorism, Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the sanity and reason always demands a human approach to resolve disputes which pose threat to peace, security and stability but those who have inhuman instincts and are intoxicated with the arrogance of power never follow these divine rules.

“India is glaring example which through barrel of guns wants to rule Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally-recognised dispute waiting for its final solution,” the Hurriyat leader said and asked India to respect the resolutions passed by the United Nations for Kashmir resolution. He pointed out that the Indian intransigence has been bulldozing all the peace initiatives and sought monitoring by the UN and its representatives for conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has expressed concern over the plight of prisoners in jails in and outside the territory and demanded their immediate release.

Party Secretary General Naseerul Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the deteriorating health and illegal detention of pro-freedom leaders, youth and activists. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating health conditions of Tehreek-e- Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai who is currently lodged in Udhampur Jail, Jammu and appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other international organizations for human rights to take cognizance of the plight of the detainees.

