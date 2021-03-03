Indian army officer commits suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian army officer committed suicide by shooting himself in Srinagar, today.

The officer, Lieutenant Sudeep Baghat Singh, took his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at an army depot in Khonmoh area of the city, an official said.

On hearing the gunshots, some soldiers rushed to the spot and found him in pool of blood, the official added. Later, he was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause for the extreme step was not known immediately.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 491 since January 2007

