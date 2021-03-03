JKYSF worried about Ashraf Sehrai’s deteriorating health

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum(JKYSF) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir ,Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail, Jammu.

The JKYSF General Secretary Zubair Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from multiple ailments and his condition had worsened in jail in absence of proper medication and other health during a pandemic 19 situation in the territory.

“New Delhi has been indulging in the worst form of victimization of political leaders and activists languishing in different jails of Kashmir valley, Jammu region and in India,” the statement said and added that making mockery of laws political prisoners are denied basic facilities.

He appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take strong notice of the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of Kashmir and in India.

