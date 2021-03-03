Mehbooba moves court for passport

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has approached the Indian High Court seeking directions to the Indian government for issuance of passport in her favour.

Mehbooba Mufti, who has petitioned through senior counsel, Jahangir Iqbal Ghani, is also seeking direction for declaring the action of the Indian government in not allowing her to travel abroad as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

She pleaded that the action by New Delhi was violating her fundamental right to travel abroad as guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution of India.

In her plea, the PDP chief submitted that her passport expired in May 2019 and she had applied for a fresh passport. She alleged that the police verification had not been forwarded to the Regional Passport Officer Srinagar.

