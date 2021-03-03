Mirwaiz likely to be released ahead of Friday

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman, Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, is likely to be released from 20-month long detention this week, local media quoting official sources said.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz, who will complete 20 months under house detention at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar, is likely to walk free ahead of Friday.

He may be allowed to address a religious gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid on Friday.

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019 a day before the Indian government announced scrapping of Article 370 and sliced the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

