MMU expresses concern over continued detention of Mirwaiz

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), today, demanded released of its patron, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq saying the pulpits of the largest religious and spiritual centre of Jammu and Kashmir – Jamia Masjid Srinagar – has fallen silent for the past 82 Fridays due to his continued house detention.

The MMU a meeting, which was held at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal , Srinagar, and attended by representatives of leading social and educational institutions and members from the trading fraternity expressed concern over the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz since August 2019.

The participants said that his detention is greatly hurting the sentiments of ordinary Muslims and religious scholars alike. They criticized the recent statement of India’s Minister of State in the Indian Parliament that no one in IIOJK is under house arrest, while the fact is that Mirwaiz is detained at home and not allowed to move out.

They emphasised that the in view of the of fast approaching holy month of Ramadan, it is incumbent upon the authorities to immediately lift the curbs on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The meeting was presided by Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and attended by heads and by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Alqasmi, Mufti Mohammad Yaqub Almadani, Dr. Faheem Ramzan, Masroor Abbas, Ali Akbar, Moulana Khursheed Ahmad Kanoongo, Mohammad Ashraf Anayati, Mufti Zia-ul- Haq Nazmi, Moulana Syed Farooq Ahmad, Imam Prof. Mir Mohammad Tayib Kamili, Mufti Ajaz ul Hassan Banday, PIr Rahamat Ullah and others.

