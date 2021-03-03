Modi tightening noose around IIOJK journalists

Kashmiris won’t forget India’s crimes in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Kashmiri journalists are being booked under draconian laws as part of Modi-led fascist Indian government’s cruel policy to keep the outside world uninformed about its war crimes perpetrated by its brutal forces against the Kashmiri people.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that scores of journalists have been killed, injured, abducted, threatened and tortured simply for performing their professional duties in the occupied territory since 1989. He maintained that victimization of journalists has increased manifold after August 5, 2019, when New Delhi imposed indefinite lockdown in the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris would never forget the crimes like countless massacres, rapes, destruction of property and desecration of places of worship, perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory. He asked India to respect the resolutions passed by the United Nations on Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in their statements issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail, Jammu.

Activists of Jammu and Kashmir National Panther Party staged a protest demonstration against Modi government’s brutal measures, at exhibition ground in Jammu. The protesters were led by Harsh Dev Singh and they condemned the imposition of brutal taxes on Kashmiri people, rising inflation and increase in petroleum prices.

The praise for Modi by former puppet chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad did not augur well for him as scores of activists of his own party Jammu and Kashmir Congress led by General Secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary burnt Azad’s effigy during an agitation in Jammu.

Jammu & Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, which is patronized by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, today, at a meeting in Srinagar demanded immediate release of Mirwaiz from house detention. The participants said that the largest religious centre of IIOJK– Jamia Masjid Srinagar – is fallen silent for the past 82 Fridays due to his detention.

Meanwhile, an Indian army officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sudeep Baghat Singh, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at an army depot in Khonmoh area of Srinagar, today. This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 491 since January 2007. In another incident, a bullet-riddled body of an Indian soldier was found at the army camp near Gurdan area of Rajouri town.

Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed in a statement said, India is involved in severe violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration organized by APHC-AJK chapter was held outside National Press Club, Islamabad, against the ongoing killings and detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

