Party turns against Congress leader Azad for praising Modi

Jammu, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by former puppet chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad did not auger well for him as his party, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress activists demanded his expulsion from the party besides burning his effigies at a protest in Jammu.

J&K Congress General Secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary led the agitation in Jammu with party workers burning Ghulam Nabi Azad in effigy.

Azad had said the Prime Minister Modi was a man true to his roots and had not hidden his true self. “This is not acceptable to us. Azad has tried to weaken the Congress by praising the PM who has caused suffering to the people of J&K. We demand his expulsion,” Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former Rajya Sabha MP must justify his February 28 remarks hailing Narendra Modi.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir said Azad’s comments had hurt the sentiments of J&K people who had been “paying the price of New Delhi’s unilateral moves to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the then state into two UTs.”

Like this: Like Loading...