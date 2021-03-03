World urged to come to rescue of Kashmiri journalists from aggressor India

#JournalismUnderThreatInIIOJK

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, journalists are being booked under draconian laws as part of Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s cruel policy to muzzle press in the territory.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that IIOJK has become the worst place for journalists to work freely as they are forced to work in most trying conditions. Modi govt is using strong-arm-tactics to prevent journalists from speaking truth and strangulate media.

The report maintained that number of journalists have been killed, scores injured, abducted, threatened and tortured simply for doing their job in the occupied territory since 1989. Victimization of journalists has increased manifold after August 5, 2019, when Modi regime imposed indefinite lockdown in the territory.

India, the report added, besides harassing and booking Kashmiri journalists, is deliberately presenting misleading reports to defame the fraternity and organizations for exposing Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The entire exercise is carried out to stop journalist community from showing New Delhi’s ugly face in IIOJK to the world, but the fact is that it cannot hide its crimes by curbing press and implicating media persons in fake cases. Kashmiri journalists are determined to fight India’s assault on media freedom and have proved their mettle by upholding the highest journalistic standards amid difficult conditions in the past.

The report urged global community to come to the rescue of Kashmiri journalists from assault by aggressor India in IIOJK, saying that cases against local journalists should serve as a wake-up call for international media fraternity.

