AJK PM seeks tripartite talks to resolve Kashmir issue

Muzaffarabad, March 04 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that India has intensified the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and trying to divert the attention of the international community from the worst situation emerging there.

Inaugurating the Tulip festival at Jalabad Garden here, he said although India has agreed to ceasefire on the line of control and added that India should observe ceasefire in IIOJK where the Indian brute forces have intensified its brutalities to crush the indigenous freedom movement.

He said Kashmiri people were the fundamental party to the Kashmir dispute and called for initiating tripartite dialogue to resolve the lingering Kashmir issue. He added that bilateral talks will not serve the purpose.

The prime minister paid rich tributes to the people of IIOJK for offering tremendous sacrifices for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and expressed the hope that the day was not for off when the Kashmiri people will get their liberation from India. The prime minister urged the people of AJK to cast their vote with full sense of responsibility in the next general election as coming election will have a significant importance in view of the ongoing liberation movement.

Meanwhile, addressing a function in connection with world wildlife day, he urged the Forest department to play its role in preserving the national heritage and strict measures should be taken for illegal hunting.

He said the legislation would be made to protect the forest wealth and honorary game wardens will be appointed on division, district and Tehsil levels to protect the wildlife.

Like this: Like Loading...