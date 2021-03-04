India is not a free nation, says US report

#DemocracyUnderSiege

Washington, March 04 (KMS): US-based Freedom House, in its 2021 report, has said that India’s status as a free country has changed to ‘partly free’ because Narendra Modi govt is tragically driving the country towards authoritarianism.

The US government funded non-governmental organisation’s annual report mentioned that political rights and civil liberties in India have deteriorated since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

“Political rights and civil liberties in the country have deteriorated since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, with increased pressure on human rights organizations, rising intimidation of academics and journalists, and a spate of bigoted attacks, including lynchings, aimed at Muslims,” the report read. “The decline only accelerated after Modi’s reelection in 2019.”

Reviewing the situation in 2021, the report regretted “the fall of India from the upper ranks of free nations” which, it warned, “could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”. The report noted that last year, the Indian government intensified its crackdown on protesters opposed to a discriminatory citizenship law and arrested dozens of journalists who aired criticism of the official pandemic response.

“Judicial independence has also come under strain; in one case, a judge was transferred immediately after reprimanding the police for taking no action during riots in New Delhi that left over 50 people, mostly Muslims, dead,” the report added.

The report noted that in December 2020, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, approved a law that prohibits forced religious conversion through interfaith marriage, which critics fear will effectively restrict interfaith marriages in general. The report pointed out that Indian authorities have already arrested a number of Muslim men for marrying Hindu women.

The report also noted that amid the pandemic, the Indian government imposed an abrupt Covid-19 lockdown in the spring, which left millions of migrant workers in cities without work or basic resources. “Many were forced to walk across the country to their home villages, facing various forms of mistreatment along the way.”

