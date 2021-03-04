India now ‘partly free’ under Modi: BBC

New York, March 04 (KMS): Civil liberties in India have been on a decline since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, said Freedom House in its report Democracy under Siege, a British media House reported.

It said the change in India’s status is part of a global shift in the balance between democracy and authoritarianism.

US-based Freedom House, a non-profit organisation which conducts research on political freedom and human rights, added that the number of countries designated as “not free” was at its highest level since 2006.

It added that India’s “fall from the upper ranks of free nations” could have a more damaging effect on the world’s democratic standards. Since 2014, it says, increased pressure on human rights organisations, intimidation of journalists and activists, and a spate of attacks, especially those against Muslims, had led to a deterioration of political and civil liberties in the country.

In 2014, India’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide general election victory. Mr Modi returned to power with an even greater majority five years later.

“Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all,” the report said.

It said that the crackdown against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a bill which offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries had contributed to India’s decline in the ratings.

Critics say the bill is part of the BJP’s agenda to marginalise Muslims in Hindu majority India.

Like this: Like Loading...