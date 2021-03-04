JKPA expresses concern over detainees’ plight in jails

Jammu, March 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

JKPA Chairman Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that many Kashmiri political detainees were suffering from life-threatening ailments and poor health care in jails could damage their health and they must be released on humanitarian grounds.

He further said that prolonged detention of Kashmiri prisoners indicated that there was no room for dissent in the territory and things were far away from normalcy as being claimed by New Delhi.

Aquib Wani said, the draconian laws like Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which are criticized by international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, cannot prevent the Kashmiri people from their struggle for securing right to self-determination.

