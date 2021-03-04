Kashmiri youth killed in India’s Haryana State

Haryana, India, March 04 (KMS): A Kashmiri youth has been found dead in the Indian state of Haryana.

The youth, Aqib Rashid, a resident of Srinagar, was found dead inside his room in Gurugram in Haryana.

The family members of the deceased, talking to media men, said that he was murdered in his room. “Kashmiri youth are not safe anywhere, he has been murdered by goons out there for merely being a Kashmiri,” his father told the media.

Reportedly, the Police have started investigation in the murder.

