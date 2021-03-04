NC denounces 2 separate Waqf boards for Sunni, Shia sects in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has taken a strong exception to the announcement of the Indian Minority Affairs minister on setting up of two separate Waqf Boards for Sunni and Shia sects in Kashmir and Ladakh.

The NC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the measure unacceptable and gross interference in the religious affairs of the Muslim community. The move will create further discontent among people, he added.

“The proposed move is unacceptable as it amounts to interference in our religious affairs. Waqf boards are part and parcel of the social and cultural life of adherents of Islam and, therefore, inappropriate for the Indian government to interfere. Our party has been consistent in its view that the waqf bodies should be allowed to work autonomously bereft of any control from the government,” he said.

Reacting to the remarks of the Indian minister that there were no Waqf boards in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “Auqaf trust was first established by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah as Muslim Auqaf Trust, and continued to operate sans government control for decades. It was only in 2002 that Auqaf was put into the government hands. As far as Shia Waqf is concerned, it too is being run autonomously.”

Like this: Like Loading...