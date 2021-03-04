Restrictions on movement of Mirwaiz eased after 20 months

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, restrictions on the movement of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been eased after almost 20 months.

The Mirwaiz is expected to deliver Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, tomorrow, after 82 weeks.

Mirwaiz was placed under house detention on August 4, 2019 a day before the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

Mirwaiz is also scheduled to attend the Ulema Council meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum leader Tauseef Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, greeted Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Javed Munshi over their release. He urged India to release all Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various jails. He said that Mirwaz was released from his house and leader Javed Munshi from jail after two years. The JKYSF leader along with a delegation visited the residence of Javed Munshii at Nisbar Nishat in Srinagar and congratulated him on his release.

Meanwhile, acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad welcomed the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and urged India to also release all the illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners including, Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

