Rising suicide trend among Indian troops

India is not a free nation, says US report

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in successive incidents of suicides; another Indian soldier claimed his life in Srinagar, today, raising the toll to three in the past two days in the territory.

The soldier identified as Anup Kumar took his life by hanging himself at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, today. Earlier, Lieutenant Colonel Sudeep Bhagat and a soldier committed suicide in Srinagar and Rajouri, yesterday. These incidents have raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 493 since January 2007.

Psychological experts have cited the realization of fighting a futile war against a hostile general public, issues of leaves, long duties, living far away from families besides fear of attacks by freedom fighters as the reasons behind the rising suicide tendency among Indian forces in the occupied territory.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Ahsan Untoo and the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League in their statements issued in Srinagar said that thousands of people were arrested by the Indian authorities to prevent them from raising voice against New Delhi’s illegal move. Untoo deplored that hundreds of prisoners, who were declared innocent after 20 years, have actually fallen victim to murder of justice

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association Chairman Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu warned that many Kashmiri political detainees were suffering from life-threatening ailments, and they can lose their life due to poor health care in jails.

Various Sikh organizations at a meeting in Jammu demanded release of detained supporters of farmers’ movement. Addressing the participants, Sikh leader Sudarshan Singh Wazir condemned the arrest of supporters from Jammu by Delhi police.

A Kashmiri youth has been found dead in the Indian state of Haryana. Family members of the deceased youth, Aqib Rashid, a resident of Srinagar, talking to media men, said that he was murdered in his room.

The US government-funded think-tank, Freedom House, in its 2021 report, said that India’s status as a free country has changed to ‘partly free’ because Narendra Modi government is tragically driving the country towards authoritarianism. The report mentioned that political rights and civil liberties in India have deteriorated since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. It said that BJP’s policies against Muslims and other minority communities have led to a deterioration of political and civil liberties in India.

