Sikh organizations demand release of Kissan Movement supporters

Jammu, March 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, various Sikh organizations have demanded release of detained supporters of Kissan Movement.

The demand was made in a meeting held in Jammu under chairmanship of Sudarshan Singh Wazir. Addressing the meeting, Wazir condemned the action of Delhi police who arrested two supporters of Kissan Movement from Jammu and many others from Indian states and put them in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

He appealed to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah and Lt. Governor of IIOJK, Manoj Sinha for early release of the arrested persons.

He also urged the Indian government to roll back the three anti-farmers’ farm bills against which the farmers are on protest for more than 100 days. He added that the implementation of these bills would make farmers’ economic condition bad to worse.

Dayal Singh Wazir, Chairman, Shiromnani Akali Dal J&K, Darbinder Singh, President of Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Mohinder Singh, Chief Organizer of Bhai Kaniya Nishkam Sewa Society J&K, and ex-Member DGPC Jammu Rajinder Singh, General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal J&K and several others participated in the meeting.

